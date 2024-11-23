× Expand Crestwood Civic Club Crestwood Civic Club Holiday Home Tour

Crestwood Civic Club Holiday Home Tour

$30 per person

The Crestwood Civic Club will be hosting their annual Holiday Home Tour & Lunch again this year. Ticket holders can tour three beautifully decorated distinctive homes in the area. Enjoy lunch from 10 am - 2:30 pm. Ticket price includes the home tour and lunch. Choose lunch seating at 11am, 12 pm, or 1 pm.

For more information call (502) 807-9020 or visit touroldham.com/calendar