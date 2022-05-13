Crestwood Quads, Rods and Custom Car Show

to

Maples Park, Crestwood 6826 W. State Hwy 22 , Crestwood, Kentucky 40017

Crestwood Quads, Rods and Custom Car Show

Join us at The Maples Park for the Quads Rod & Custom Car Club Show in Crestwood. Quads is an organization that is dedicated to helping the community, and the people in it. For years the club has helped local families throughout the year that encounter hard times. At Christmas the club adopts many families to help through the holidays, and local nursing homes as well. Food Trucks and DJ music!

Food Trucks: Mile Wide Brewing, Taqueria la Guerita, Fitz Freeze

The Maples Park

6431 Railroad Avenue

Crestwood, KY 40014

For more information call (502) 241-7088 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Maples Park, Crestwood 6826 W. State Hwy 22 , Crestwood, Kentucky 40017
Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Parties & Clubs
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Crestwood Quads, Rods and Custom Car Show - 2022-05-13 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Crestwood Quads, Rods and Custom Car Show - 2022-05-13 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Crestwood Quads, Rods and Custom Car Show - 2022-05-13 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Crestwood Quads, Rods and Custom Car Show - 2022-05-13 17:00:00 ical