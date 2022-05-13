× Expand Quads, Rods and Custom Car Club Crestwood Quads, Rods and Custom Car Show

Crestwood Quads, Rods and Custom Car Show

FREE

Join us at The Maples Park for the Quads Rod & Custom Car Club Show in Crestwood. Quads is an organization that is dedicated to helping the community, and the people in it. For years the club has helped local families throughout the year that encounter hard times. At Christmas the club adopts many families to help through the holidays, and local nursing homes as well. Food Trucks and DJ music!

Food Trucks: Mile Wide Brewing, Taqueria la Guerita, Fitz Freeze

For more information call (502) 241-7088 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/