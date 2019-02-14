Crimes of the Heart

to Google Calendar - Crimes of the Heart - 2019-02-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Crimes of the Heart - 2019-02-14 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Crimes of the Heart - 2019-02-14 00:00:00 iCalendar - Crimes of the Heart - 2019-02-14 00:00:00

University of Kentucky 410 Administration Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40506

Crimes of the Heart

The three Magrath sisters gather in their hometown of Hazlehurst, Mississippi, as their grandfather's health quickly declines. Lenny is 30, barren, and alone. Carefree youngest sister Babe just shot her high-profile husband because "she didn't like his looks." Middle sister Meg confronts her failed singing career in Hollywood and the remains of a nervous breakdown. The conflicted sisters lament their traumatic childhood and question the possibilities of their family's future. This Pulitzer Prize-winning tragicomedy reminds us that blood is thicker than sweet tea. 

Details

Dates: February 14, 2019 - February 17, 2019

Recurrence: Recurring daily

Location: Guignol Theatre, UK College of Fine Arts

Phone: (859) 257-3297

Time: Thursday-Sunday 7:30pm; Saturday & Sunday 2:00pm

Price: $10-$15

For more information call (859) 257-3297 or visit finearts.uky.edu/theatre-dance/current-season

Info
University of Kentucky 410 Administration Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40506 View Map
Theater & Dance
to Google Calendar - Crimes of the Heart - 2019-02-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Crimes of the Heart - 2019-02-14 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Crimes of the Heart - 2019-02-14 00:00:00 iCalendar - Crimes of the Heart - 2019-02-14 00:00:00

Tags

Dec Jan Cover

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

December 31, 2018

Tuesday

January 1, 2019

Wednesday

January 2, 2019

Thursday

January 3, 2019

Friday

January 4, 2019

Saturday

January 5, 2019

Sunday

January 6, 2019

Submit Yours