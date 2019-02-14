Crimes of the Heart

The three Magrath sisters gather in their hometown of Hazlehurst, Mississippi, as their grandfather's health quickly declines. Lenny is 30, barren, and alone. Carefree youngest sister Babe just shot her high-profile husband because "she didn't like his looks." Middle sister Meg confronts her failed singing career in Hollywood and the remains of a nervous breakdown. The conflicted sisters lament their traumatic childhood and question the possibilities of their family's future. This Pulitzer Prize-winning tragicomedy reminds us that blood is thicker than sweet tea.

Details

Dates: February 14, 2019 - February 17, 2019

Recurrence: Recurring daily

Location: Guignol Theatre, UK College of Fine Arts

Phone: (859) 257-3297

Time: Thursday-Sunday 7:30pm; Saturday & Sunday 2:00pm

Price: $10-$15

For more information call (859) 257-3297 or visit finearts.uky.edu/theatre-dance/current-season