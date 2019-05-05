Cross Country Schooling

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

Cross Country Schooling

Riders are given the opportunity to school their horses on the famous Kentucky Horse Park cross-country course. For a $35 fee, riders can school their horse for four hours on the course. $20 of the fee will be considered a donation and all proceeds will go to the KHP Foundation to help maintain and improve the park’s competition facilities.

For more information call (859) 255-5727 or visit khpfoundation.org

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
