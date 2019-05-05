Cross Country Schooling
Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
Riders are given the opportunity to school their horses on the famous Kentucky Horse Park cross-country course. For a $35 fee, riders can school their horse for four hours on the course. $20 of the fee will be considered a donation and all proceeds will go to the KHP Foundation to help maintain and improve the park’s competition facilities.
For more information call (859) 255-5727 or visit khpfoundation.org
