Crossroads: Change in Rural America at The River Discovery Center

The River Discovery Center will display Crossroads: Change in Rural America, an exhibition that examines the changes throughout rural American communities in the 20th century. Curated by the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, in cooperation with the Kentucky Humanities Council, this exhibition offers small towns a chance to learn about their history and the changes that affected their fortunes over the past century. The display will prompt discussions about what happened when America’s rural population became a minority of the country’s population and the ripple effects that occurred.

For more information, please call (270) 575-9958 or visit riverdiscoverycenter.org