Crowder at Renfro Valley

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Known for his innovative blend of folk, rock, and electronic elements, Crowder’s distinct style is characterized by his soulful vocals and eclectic instrumentation. His ability to seamlessly blend genres, from bluegrass to electronic, sets him apart, and with more than 1.8 Billion global streams, he is one of the most influential voices in Contemporary Christian Music. Armed with four No. 1 radio singles, five GRAMMY nominations, and more than 20 Dove Award nominations — four of those being wins — Crowder’s exploration of faith, redemption, and personal transformation continue to catapult the genre forward. In addition to the awards and numerous RIAA Gold and Platinum certifications, the multi-instrumentalist is known for his genre-bending live performances that are anything but ordinary. Beyond his music, Crowder is also known for his philanthropic efforts and dedication to charitable causes. Crowder tours extensively and also performs at fairs and festivals across the US.

For more information, visit http://www.crowdermusic.com.

For more information call 606.256.2664 or visit renfrovalley.com/events