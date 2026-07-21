The Crown Live In The Ville at Louisville, KY

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FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

THE CROWN LIVE IN THE VILLE IS COMING TO LOUISVILLE - AND IT'S GOING TO BE HISTORIC

Ludacris, T.I., Rick Ross, and BigXThaPlug unite on one stage for the first time ever on Saturday, October 24, 2026 at L and N Federal Credit Union Stadium.

LOUISVILLE, KY - Forget everything you thought you knew about a stadium concert. On Saturday, October 24, 2026, ESC 8 Enterprises is doing something that has never been done before: bringing Ludacris, T.I., Rick Ross, and BigXThaPlug together on a single stage inside L and N Federal Credit Union Stadium for THE CROWN LIVE IN THE VILLE. An electrifying night of music and culture on the home field of the Louisville Cardinals.

Four legends. One night. One city. Zero comparisons.

Sharing the stage for the first time in history, this lineup spans generations of hip-hop excellence. Ludacris is a 3-time Grammy winner, Hollywood Walk of Fame honoree, and global entertainment icon celebrating 25 years in the game. He brings a catalog of timeless hits including "Move B****," "Stand Up," and "Area Codes." T.I., widely recognized as the King of the South and architect of the trap movement, arrives with 3 Grammys and a current R and B chart-topper, "Let 'Em Know." Rick Ross, multi-platinum superstar and founder of Maybach Music Group, brings his iconic luxury anthems and larger-than-life presence. And BigXThaPlug, fresh off six pre-Grammy nominations, delivers the explosive energy of one of music's fastest-rising stars. Get ready to vibe with rising stars Naesh and JKeeth as they take the stage. DJ Mr. Nice Cream will keep the energy electric from the second you step into the stadium until the very last beat drops.

Incorporated into the evening will be a special performance from the University of Louisville's legendary dance team, the Ladybirds, showcasing The Ville’s hometown spirit in one of college sports' greatest home stadiums.

"Louisville is one of one. This city is thriving, its electric, and we want to create an experience worthy of Card Nation’s energy.” said ESC 8 Enterprises and EPIC representatives. “We're thrilled to bring together legends, rising stars, students, alumni, fans, and the entire Louisville community for one unforgettable night."

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for THE CROWN LIVE IN THE VILLE are available through Ticketmaster. Presale announcements, VIP packages, and exclusive fan experiences will be released soon. Follow official event social media pages for alerts, artist announcements, giveaways, and special Louisville - themed activations. General Tickets available 7/10.

Date: Saturday, October 24, 2026 Doors Open 5:30pm Show Time 7:00pm

Venue: L and N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville, Kentucky

Tickets: Ticketmaster

MEDIA CONTACT THE CROWN LIVE IN THE VILLE Media Department - ESC 8 Enterprises Instagram: @TheCrowneLive or email us @ esc8ent@gmail.com

URLs:

Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3741139-0?pid=11713

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3741139-2?pid=11713

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Date and Time: On Sat, 24 Oct 2026 19:00 - Sat, 24 Oct 2026 23:30

Venue Details: L and N Federal Credit Union Stadium, 2550 South Floyd Street, Louisville, Kentucky, 40208, United States

Category: Live Music

Prices:

Seats: USD 100.00,

PIT: USD 450.00

Artists: Ludacris, TI, Rick Ross, BigXthaplug, Naesh, Jkeeth, DJ Mr Nice Cream