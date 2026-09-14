The Crucible

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Market House Theatre 132 Market House Square, Paducah, Kentucky 42001

In the rigid world of Salem, Massachusetts, a single accusation sets off a chain reaction that consumes an entire community. As paranoia spreads and authority goes unchecked, long-held tensions surface, alliances fracture, and the line between truth and survival becomes dangerously blurred.

At the center of it all are individuals forced to confront impossible choices: protect their own lives or risk everything to stand for what is right.

Arthur Miller’s The Crucible is a haunting and electrifying drama that explores the consequences of mass hysteria and the courage required to resist it.

For more information call 2704446828. 

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Market House Theatre 132 Market House Square, Paducah, Kentucky 42001
Art & Exhibitions, Theater & Dance
2704446828
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