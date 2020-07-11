Cruise In at I-65 Vendor Mall
I-65 Vendor Mall 109 Buffalo Creek Dr., Elizabethtown, Kentucky 42701
Cruise In at I-65 Vendor Mall
Join us for the first of Monthly Cruise Ins at the I-65 Vendor Mall. 2nd Saturday of every month starting at 4 pm. Food, Fun, Music, Family, and, of course, the cars, trucks, bikes that will be rolling in!
For more information call (270) 900-4323 or visit on Facebook.
