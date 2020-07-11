Cruise In at I-65 Vendor Mall

to

I-65 Vendor Mall 109 Buffalo Creek Dr., Elizabethtown, Kentucky 42701

Cruise In at I-65 Vendor Mall

Join us for the first of Monthly Cruise Ins at the I-65 Vendor Mall. 2nd Saturday of every month starting at 4 pm. Food, Fun, Music, Family, and, of course, the cars, trucks, bikes that will be rolling in!

For more information call (270) 900-4323 or visit on Facebook.

Info

I-65 Vendor Mall 109 Buffalo Creek Dr., Elizabethtown, Kentucky 42701
Kids & Family, Outdoor, Sports
to
Google Calendar - Cruise In at I-65 Vendor Mall - 2020-07-11 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Cruise In at I-65 Vendor Mall - 2020-07-11 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Cruise In at I-65 Vendor Mall - 2020-07-11 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Cruise In at I-65 Vendor Mall - 2020-07-11 16:00:00 ical