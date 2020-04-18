Cruise-In by Saturday Night Special Cruise Club

to Google Calendar - Cruise-In by Saturday Night Special Cruise Club - 2020-04-18 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cruise-In by Saturday Night Special Cruise Club - 2020-04-18 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cruise-In by Saturday Night Special Cruise Club - 2020-04-18 16:00:00 iCalendar - Cruise-In by Saturday Night Special Cruise Club - 2020-04-18 16:00:00

along the banks of the Ohio River in Augusta, KY Augusta, Kentucky 41002

Cruise-In by Saturday Night Special Cruise Club

Visit Augusta, Kentucky

Come & Enjoy an Evening in Augusta

Saturday, April 18th

'Cruise-In' 4-8pm

Located on West Riverside Drive along the Beautiful Ohio River.

Family Fun, Food Vendors, DJ Music

Dash Plaques * Door Prizes * Spit the Pot

NOTE: RAIN DATE WILL BE AUGUST 15TH 2020

For more information call (606) 756-2183

Info

Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
