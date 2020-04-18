Cruise-In by Saturday Night Special Cruise Club
along the banks of the Ohio River in Augusta, KY Augusta, Kentucky 41002
'Saturday Night Special Cruise Club'
'CRUISE-IN'Saturday April 18th 2020
Visit Augusta, Kentucky
Come & Enjoy an Evening in Augusta
Saturday, April 18th
'Cruise-In' 4-8pm
Located on West Riverside Drive along the Beautiful Ohio River.
Family Fun, Food Vendors, DJ Music
Dash Plaques * Door Prizes * Spit the Pot
NOTE: RAIN DATE WILL BE AUGUST 15TH 2020
For more information call (606) 756-2183
Info
