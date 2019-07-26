Cruisin’ The Heartland

They say life is a highway, well we want you to come enjoy the ride with us on July 26-27, 2019. That’s right, Cruisin’ the Heartland is back and will be in Historic Downtown Elizabethtown. Mark your calendars to come cruise with us as we celebrate 10 years of Cruisin’ the Heartland!

For more information call (270) 765-2175 or visit Etownevents.com