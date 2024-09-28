× Expand La Grange Tourism & Conventions Cruisin with the Quads

FREE

Come out for the last Cruisin with the Quads of the season and join in the fun at the Quads, Rod and Custom Car Shows in La Grange. Held the 4th Saturday of the month April – September on historic Main Street in downtown La Grange. All makes, models and years of vehicles welcomed. 50/50 Drawings, Door Prizes, DJ and more!

For more information call (502) 548-8755 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/