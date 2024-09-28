Cruisin with the Quads

to

Downtown La Grange/Main and Jefferson Streets Main and Jefferson Streets, Kentucky 40031

FREE

Come out for the last Cruisin with the Quads of the season and join in the fun at the Quads, Rod and Custom Car Shows in La Grange. Held the 4th Saturday of the month April – September on historic Main Street in downtown La Grange. All makes, models and years of vehicles welcomed. 50/50 Drawings, Door Prizes, DJ and more!

For more information call (502) 548-8755 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Downtown La Grange/Main and Jefferson Streets Main and Jefferson Streets, Kentucky 40031
Outdoor
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Cruisin with the Quads - 2024-09-28 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Cruisin with the Quads - 2024-09-28 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Cruisin with the Quads - 2024-09-28 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Cruisin with the Quads - 2024-09-28 16:00:00 ical