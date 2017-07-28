Cruisin' the Heartland

In its 8th year, this event brings over 2,500 cruise cars from all over the country. Come on out to enjoy the food, activities, and dancing during Cruisin’! You won’t want to miss this. Make sure you put Cruisin’ the Heartland on your calendar for July 28-29, 2017 in Elizabethtown.

Visit the website for an event map, directions and event schedule.

Times are approximate, please visit the website for specific day and time.

For more information call (270) 765-2175 or visit cruisintheheartland.com