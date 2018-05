Cruising In For A Cause

On April, May, June, July, August, September second Saturday, 3:00 pm-8:00 pm

Little Lake Park

Classic cars, trucks, tractors and motorcycles will be on show. A portion of vendor sales and donations will benefit the Livingston County Families First Back Pack Program.

Ticket Prices & Seating

Free and open to the public

For more information call (888) 493-0152