Cruzin’ for Cancer

A tradition in Bullitt County will mark its fifth consecutive year as Cruzin’ for Cancer brings its mix of two shows in one to the Hillview Community Center on Saturday, June 8, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the day’s activities will benefit patient support, community outreach and research programs of the James Graham Brown Cancer Center at the University of Louisville.

The two shows within the show consist of an arts and crafts show along with a car, truck, motorcycle and model car show. There also will be food and vendor booths, live entertainment, demonstrations by Metro Louisville EMS and Police, a silent auction and prize and cash raffles. More than 35 vendors have signed up to participate thus far.

For more information call (502) 802-8308 or visit CruzinForCancer.org