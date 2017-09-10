Cryptid Con: Bigfoot, Monsters & Legends

Capital Plaza Hotel 405 Wilkinson Blvd., Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

Cryptid Con: Bigfoot, Monsters & Legends

Kentucky's Most Unique Event! Cryptid Con is a weekend-long adventure for crypto-enthusiasts of all ages. Meet television personalities. Learn from seasoned cryptozoology researchers.Hear stories of Bigfoot and other creatures that legends are made of. Shop from unique vendors. Network with others in search of elusive creatures. Two full days of mysterious mayhem!

For more information visit cryptidcon.com

