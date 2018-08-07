Culinary Couch Potato Challenge

Campbell County Extension Service 3500 Alexandria Pike, Highland Heights, Kentucky 41076

Culinary Couch Potato Challenge

Each class will begin in the kitchen with a demonstration on culinary skills, spotlight on a small appliance, recipes' tastings, tips on how to choose better foods and become more active. Followed by a walk in the educational garden and shopping at the Farmers' Market focusing on locally grown foods. This program will also focus on culinary skills: small kitchen appliances (the instant cooking pot, the food processor, the air fryer, the high performance blender and other small kitchen hand tools.)

For more information call (859) 572-2600  or visit campbell.ca.uky.edu

Campbell County Extension Service 3500 Alexandria Pike, Highland Heights, Kentucky 41076
Education & Learning, Food & Drink, Health & Wellness, Talks & Readings
