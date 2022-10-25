× Expand Oldham County Extension Cultural Cook Along 2.0 - Italy

Registration required.

https://kers.ca.uky.edu/core/reports/Events/county/info/56141?conuntyId=85

For three months, Sept. – Nov., the Oldham County Extension Service will host three separate cooking sessions. Each month will feature a different recipe and information about the featured culture: Spain, Italy or France. The October session will feature food from Italy. If you prefer to join virtually from your home computer, tablet, or cell phone, please register by calling (859) 654-3395 or at pendleton.ca.uky.edu. Supply and ingredient lists and other special instructions will be sent via e-mail about a week prior to the program.

For more information call (502) 222-9453 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/