Cumberland Falls State Park Campout at the Fire Tower

The Pinnacle Knob Tower is open for scheduled Tours throughout the year. Here is an opportunity to spend part of the night in an fire tower, while enjoying the night sky and breathtaking views of the Cumberland Plateau. You will begin your evening at the visitor center to prepare for your adventure. Then we will depart on a short hike to the tower and set up camp. You will be able to tour the tower during the night. On Sunday morning we will break camp and hike out. Cost is $ 35.00 per person and includes, camping equipment, evening snack, and breakfast buffet in the River View Restaurant at the DuPont Lodge. Pre-Registration is required a week prior. Need a minimum of 6 participants, and spots are limited. The program is restricted to participants age 12 and over. Minors under 18 must have an adult present. Please contact park for a registration form.

For more information contact Steve Gilbert, steve.gilbert@ky.gov or call the lodge at call (606) 528-4121.