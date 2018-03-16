Cumberland Falls Storytelling Festival

Cumberland Falls State Resort Park 7351 Hwy. 90, Corbin, Kentucky 40701

The whole family can kick back and enjoy storytellers spin tales about life in the Appalachian Foothills. The weekend kicks off Friday evening at 8 p.m. with a ghost story session. On Saturday storytellers will take the stage throughout the day. The weekend will come to a close with a Saturday evening concert at 8:00 p.m.

 Cost of the entire weekend is $25 per person. Overnight weekend package available for $149person. (based on double Occupancy)

For more information call (606) 528-4121 or visit parks.ky.gov

Cumberland Falls State Resort Park 7351 Hwy. 90, Corbin, Kentucky 40701
