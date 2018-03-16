Cumberland Falls Storytelling Festival

The whole family can kick back and enjoy storytellers spin tales about life in the Appalachian Foothills. The weekend kicks off Friday evening at 8 p.m. with a ghost story session. On Saturday storytellers will take the stage throughout the day. The weekend will come to a close with a Saturday evening concert at 8:00 p.m.

Cost of the entire weekend is $25 per person. Overnight weekend package available for $149person. (based on double Occupancy)

For more information call (606) 528-4121 or visit parks.ky.gov