Cumberland Falls Storytelling Festival

Come enjoy a weekend of whimsical fun being entertained by professional storytellers and get a chance to perform yourself in the “liars Contest”!

Featuring Michael Reno Harrell and Stephen Hollen:

Michael Reno Harrell is an award winning songwriter, as well as a veteran storyteller and entertainer, from the Southern Appalachian Mountains.

Stephen “Doc” Hollen is your host and one of the long time favorites of our storytelling festival history. Hold onto your hats cause this man is a jokester!

Package includes 2 nights at the DuPont Lodge with all your meals provided!

$375 for two people $278 Single

Event will kick off on Friday evening with a storytelling performance followed by open mic. Saturday will be full of storytelling events for both the presenters and participators. You don't want to miss out on the liars contest! We will end the even on Sunday morning with "Sacred Stories".

If you have any questions or to make your reservation, please call 606-528-4121

For more information call (606) 528-4121. or visit parks.ky.gov