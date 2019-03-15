Cumberland Falls Storytelling Festival

Our Cumberland Falls Storytelling Festival is held at the Dupont Lodge at the Cumberland Falls State Resort Park and is one of the best deals around at $149 (double occupancy) per person or $210 (single occupancy). This covers lodging both Friday and Saturday night, supper on Friday and Saturday night, breakfast and lunch on Saturday and finally breakfast on Sunday morning.

Yep, just that would be a deal, but throw in some amazing storytellers including the ol' Snake Oil Salesman, Stephen "Doc" Hollen and our two "New Voices", Judy Baker and Hannah Sue Cooper.

Visit on Facebook: Cumberland Falls Storytelling Festival

For more information call (606) 528-4121