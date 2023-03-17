Cumberland Falls Storytelling Festival

This years Storytelling Festival will be a special one! Our long time favorite storyteller, Steven "Doc" Hollen, will be celebrating his 3 score and tenth Birthday along with it being the 25th Anniversary of him becoming a Professional Storyteller. Hold onto your hats cause this man is a jokester!

You are also in for a treat to hear stories from Judy Baker. Traditional Appalachian tales, personal stories, folk tales, legends, tall tales and stories about things that go bump in the night are all stories she loves to tell and retell.

Package Includes:2 nights at the Lodge3 days of Programing

Call 606-528-4121 to make your reservation today.

Rates

Double Occupancy (Per Person): $135.00Single Occupancy

For more information call (606) 528-4121. or visit parks.ky.gov