Cumberland Mountain Fall Festival
Downtown Middlesboro Middlesboro, Kentucky
Dont miss the 2019 Cumberland Mountain Fall Festival! Middlesboro's staple event for over 40 years, this years event will be one of the best ever! Featuring incredible live music, crafts, a carnival, car show, kids area, and MUCH more! Plus, thanks to the generosity of our amazing sponsors, it's free of charge!
The line up for the 2019 Cumberland Mountain Fall Festival is finalized! We're proud to showcase acts of all genres that come from across our region. Remember, our event is completely free so that everyone can attend regardless of their financial situation (donations are appreciated, though!). Stay tuned for a limited edition poster from the uber-talented Jimbo Valentine from Amalgam Unlimited. We've got more info coming soon, so stay tuned! See everyone in downtown Middlesboro on October 4-5.
Friday, October 4
Sydney Adams Music
Dalton Mills Music
Jade Robertson Music
Dan Conn Music
Sean Whiting
Luna and the Mountain Jets
Mama Said String Band
Joslyn & The Sweet Compression
Wayne Graham
Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle
Arlo McKinley & The Lonesome Sound (headline)
Saturday, October 5
Dakota Saylor Music
Tyler Smith Music
Dave Shoemaker
George Molton
Locust Honey
Josh Nolan
Short & Company
Charles Wesley Godwin
John R Miller & the Engine Lights
Tyler Booth Music
Chris Knight (headline)
