Dont miss the 2019 Cumberland Mountain Fall Festival! Middlesboro's staple event for over 40 years, this years event will be one of the best ever! Featuring incredible live music, crafts, a carnival, car show, kids area, and MUCH more! Plus, thanks to the generosity of our amazing sponsors, it's free of charge!

The line up for the 2019 Cumberland Mountain Fall Festival is finalized! We're proud to showcase acts of all genres that come from across our region. Remember, our event is completely free so that everyone can attend regardless of their financial situation (donations are appreciated, though!). Stay tuned for a limited edition poster from the uber-talented Jimbo Valentine from Amalgam Unlimited. We've got more info coming soon, so stay tuned! See everyone in downtown Middlesboro on October 4-5.

Friday, October 4

Sydney Adams Music

Dalton Mills Music

Jade Robertson Music

Dan Conn Music

Sean Whiting

Luna and the Mountain Jets

Mama Said String Band

Joslyn & The Sweet Compression

Wayne Graham

Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle

Arlo McKinley & The Lonesome Sound (headline)

Saturday, October 5

Dakota Saylor Music

Tyler Smith Music

Dave Shoemaker

George Molton

Locust Honey

Josh Nolan

Short & Company

Charles Wesley Godwin

John R Miller & the Engine Lights

Tyler Booth Music

Chris Knight (headline)

For more information call