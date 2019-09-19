× Expand Contributions from lots of great businesses and individuals make this free event possible! Free Admission, Free Parking and Great Bluegrass Music for three days!

Cumberland River Bluegrass Festival

Free admission and free parking. Bring your lawn chairs.

Gospel Bluegrass on Thursday night starting at 6:00 with Journey Home and The Primitive Quartet!

Great Bluegrass Music Friday night starting at 5:30 with The Moron Brothers, Sammy Adkins and the Sandy Hook Mountain Boys, and Jeff Parker and Company.

Saturday afternoon and evening, starting at 1:00 its Great Bluegrass with Clearview, Fenced In, Jeff Parker & Company, Big Country Bluegrass, and The Po Ramblin Boys! Food and Crafts Tents will be set up.

For more information call (513) 708-3022