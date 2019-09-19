Cumberland River Bluegrass Festival

Burkesville Community and Veterans Center 214 Upper River, Burkesville, Kentucky

Free admission and free parking. Bring your lawn chairs.

Gospel Bluegrass on Thursday night starting at 6:00 with Journey Home and The Primitive Quartet!

Great Bluegrass Music Friday night starting at 5:30 with The Moron Brothers, Sammy Adkins and the Sandy Hook Mountain Boys, and Jeff Parker and Company.

Saturday afternoon and evening, starting at 1:00 its Great Bluegrass with Clearview, Fenced In, Jeff Parker & Company, Big Country Bluegrass, and The Po Ramblin Boys! Food and Crafts Tents will be set up.

For more information call (513) 708-3022

Burkesville Community and Veterans Center 214 Upper River, Burkesville, Kentucky
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
