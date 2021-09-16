Cumberland River Bluegrass Festival

Free admission and free parking for one of Kentucky's best Bluegrass Festivals. Bring lawn chairs. Thursday night is Gospel Bluegrass starting at 6:00 pm Central with Chigger Hill Boys and Terri. Friday night Bluegrass starts at 5:30 with CF Bailey and Shadow Ridge, The Moron Brothers, and The Kody Norris Band. Saturday afternoon and evening starts at 1:00 PM and features Hammertown, Clearview, Tennessee Bluegrass Band, Danny Paisley and the Southern Grass, and The Kody Norris Band.

Lots of food and craft venders.

For more information call (270) 433-3249.