Cumberland River Bluegrass Festival
Burkesville Community and Veterans Center 214 Upper River, Burkesville, Kentucky
Free admission and free parking for one of Kentucky's best Bluegrass Festivals. Bring lawn chairs. Thursday night is Gospel Bluegrass starting at 6:00 pm Central with Chigger Hill Boys and Terri. Friday night Bluegrass starts at 5:30 with CF Bailey and Shadow Ridge, The Moron Brothers, and The Kody Norris Band. Saturday afternoon and evening starts at 1:00 PM and features Hammertown, Clearview, Tennessee Bluegrass Band, Danny Paisley and the Southern Grass, and The Kody Norris Band.
Lots of food and craft venders.
For more information call (270) 433-3249.