× Expand NorthsideCommonMarket Valentine's Day Fun

Cupid's Confections: Dulces de Chocolate

Join us for a delightful Chocolate Treats Class on Thursday, February 13th, from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM.

For just $50 per ticket, you'll learn how to craft delicious chocolate treats like hot chocolate bombs, chocolate-covered Oreos, chocolate popsicles, Rice Krispy treats, and more! Enjoy a mimosa while learning from Natalia Tejera; owner of Natalia's Pastry Shop.

Whether you're celebrating Valentine’s, Galentine’s, or simply treating yourself, this hands-on experience is perfect for all chocolate lovers. Spaces are limited, so grab your ticket now and make this Valentine’s Day extra sweet! 💌

📍 Location: 101 W Loudon Ave, Suite 140

📅 Date: February 13th

⏰ Time: 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM

🎟️ Price: $50 per person

Don’t miss out on this delicious event—reserve your spot today! Hablamos Espanol !

For more information call (859) 379-2049 or visit eventbrite.com/myevent?eid=1218436669879