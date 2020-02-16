Cupid's Kitchen St. Valentine's Brunch
Western Kentucky Botanical Garden 25 Carter Road, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301
Diane Bowers
One of our dining rooms for Cupid's Kitchen.
Cupid’s Kitchen St. Valentine’s Brunch at The Garden
Sunday, February 16th 2020
11am ‘til 1pm
For Sweethearts, Family, Friends, & Orchid Lovers
Buffet Brunch featuring Gourmet Waffles Made to Order and other Special Dishes from Chefs of The Garden
Your reservation includes Exclusive advance early access to our 2020 Annual Orchid Show & Sale
Members $25/ Non-members $30/ Children Under 12 $12.50
For reservations- mail your check to WKBG P.O. Box 22562, Owensboro, KY 42304 or
email us at wkbg@bellsouth.net or call 270-993-1234
For more information call (270) 993-1234 or visit wkbg.org