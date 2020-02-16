× Expand Diane Bowers One of our dining rooms for Cupid's Kitchen.

Cupid’s Kitchen St. Valentine’s Brunch at The Garden

Sunday, February 16th 2020

11am ‘til 1pm

For Sweethearts, Family, Friends, & Orchid Lovers

Buffet Brunch featuring Gourmet Waffles Made to Order and other Special Dishes from Chefs of The Garden

Your reservation includes Exclusive advance early access to our 2020 Annual Orchid Show & Sale

Members $25/ Non-members $30/ Children Under 12 $12.50

For reservations- mail your check to WKBG P.O. Box 22562, Owensboro, KY 42304 or

email us at wkbg@bellsouth.net or call 270-993-1234

For more information call (270) 993-1234 or visit wkbg.org