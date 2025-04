× Expand Shannon Clinton The Great American Dollhouse Museum is hosting a free special event for miniaturists to bring in an item for the curator to assess. Shown is a scene from a dollhouse exhibit. (Standard tour admission rates apply.)

Curator's Office Hours: Miniature Identification Event

The Great American Dollhouse Museum's Curator Lori Kagan-Moore invites you to bring a miniature item to the museum, 344 Swope Dr., Danville from 1-3 p m. Sat., June 21 for our best attempt at identification, dating and/or advice. No dolls, please. Event is free, museum admission still applies for tours. For more information, visit our Facebook page.

For more information call (859) 236-1883 or visit thedollhousemuseum.com