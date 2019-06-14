× Expand Heaven Hill Distillery A Cure Under Construction Logo

A Cure Under Construction

Heaven Hill Presents:

A CURE UNDER CONSTRUCTION

Friday, June 14th

10:00AM – 3:30PM

$250 Per Person

Join us for an intimate National Bourbon Day celebration and support a wonderful cause along the way. Heaven Hill won’t let renovation of the Visitor Center get in our way of giving while having a great time!

Start your morning with an exclusive tour of the Heaven Hill Plant, getting a behind-the-scenes glimpse of sites seldom viewed by the public, including new innovative features. Afterwards, you will be taken to the Oscar Getz Museum of Whiskey History for lunch and a special high-end Bourbon tasting with Heaven Hill Master Distiller, Conor O’Driscoll. Upon returning to the Heaven Hill Visitor Center, enjoy a rare barrel proof Bourbon tasting! Each guest will also receive, and hand dip a special Evan Williams Single Barrel release, in support of Flaget Cancer Center’s Project Hope.

Transportation to and from the Oscar Getz Museum of Whiskey History will be provided. Spaces are very limited, so reach out today.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

If you can’t make it to the tasting event, there will also be plenty of National Bourbon Day festivities open to the public at the Visitor Center. Food trucks and a cash bar will be onsite, with a percentage of all proceeds donated to Project Hope. The special Evan Williams Single Barrel release will also be available to dip and purchase for $74.99. Along with Irving Materials “Pink” concrete truck being onsite.

To learn more about Flaget Cancer Center’s Project Hope, visit:

https://www.chisaintjosephhealth.org/projecthope

For more information email kmattingly@heavenhill.com