Currents: Contemporary Artists Along The Banks of The Ohio.

Kentucky Documentary Photographic Project Photographers Bob Hower and Ted Wathen are exhibiting at Swanson Contemporary gallery in Louisville, KY in the gallery’s current exhibit, Currents: Contemporary Artists Along The Banks of The Ohio.

Currents is part of a series of exhibits in the greater Louisville area this year operating under the banner of Afloat: An Ohio River Way of Life, “Inspired by the life, art, writing and environmentalism of Harlan Hubbard." Attached is a description of gallery shows and activities relating to Afloat.

We invite you to visit Currents (January 4—February 16, 2019)

Swanson Contemporary

638 E. Market Street

Louisville, KY 40202

Opening: Friday, January 18. 6-9 pm

For more information call (502) 930-1472 or visit