Cut Flower Class
Presented by Boone County Cooperative Extenson Service
3 separate sessions on cut flowers.
Price Free
Parking On site and free
Schedule
Wed, Aug 15, 2018
10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Learn how to grow own cut flower garden and see performing cut flower varieties.
Wed, Aug 22, 2018
10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Learn how to cut fresh flowers from garden and arrange them in vase. We will be arranging flowers in Mason jar.
Wed, Aug 29, 2018
10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Learn how to create beautiful bouquet using cut flowers from garden.
For more information call (859) 586-6101 or visit boone.ca.uky.edu/