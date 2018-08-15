Cut Flower Class

Presented by Boone County Cooperative Extenson Service

3 separate sessions on cut flowers.

Price Free

Parking On site and free

Schedule

Wed, Aug 15, 2018

10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Learn how to grow own cut flower garden and see performing cut flower varieties.

Wed, Aug 22, 2018

10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Learn how to cut fresh flowers from garden and arrange them in vase. We will be arranging flowers in Mason jar.

Wed, Aug 29, 2018

10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Learn how to create beautiful bouquet using cut flowers from garden.

For more information call (859) 586-6101 or visit boone.ca.uky.edu/