Cynthiana Arts & Wine Festival

Admission is Free. Wine tastings $25 for 12 tastings for guests 21+

Sample exquisite local wines from Kentucky vineyards, each with its own tale and terroir.

Stroll through a curated artisan market: painters, ceramicists, jewelers, and other inspired makers showing works rooted in nature, texture and story.

Delight in live music and folk-inspired acoustic sets that set the mood for creativity and connection.

Capture moments: photo opportunities woven into the festival scene, artisan displays, wine stations.

Pairings and bites: curated food options that complement the wines and the artistic atmosphere.

For more information visit cynthianatourism.com/arts-and-wine-festival