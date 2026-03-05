Cynthiana Arts & Wine Festival
to
Downtown Cynthiana Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031
Cynthiana Arts & Wine Festival
Admission is Free. Wine tastings $25 for 12 tastings for guests 21+
Sample exquisite local wines from Kentucky vineyards, each with its own tale and terroir.
Stroll through a curated artisan market: painters, ceramicists, jewelers, and other inspired makers showing works rooted in nature, texture and story.
Delight in live music and folk-inspired acoustic sets that set the mood for creativity and connection.
Capture moments: photo opportunities woven into the festival scene, artisan displays, wine stations.
Pairings and bites: curated food options that complement the wines and the artistic atmosphere.
For more information visit cynthianatourism.com/arts-and-wine-festival