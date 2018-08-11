Cynthiana Summer Concert Series

Downtown Cynthiana Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031

Cynthiana Summer Concert Series

The Baja Yetis concert live downtown and Cruise In. Craft beer and local food, games for the kids, etc. 2nd Friday of each month.

For more information call (859) 234-5236  or visit cynthianakychamber.com

Downtown Cynthiana Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031
