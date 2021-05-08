D Boone Pittman Album Release Party

to

Lawrenceburg Green 101 West Woodford Street, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342

D Boone Pittman Album Release Party

Come and experience the storytelling of D Boone Pittman with his talented Fugitive band as he unpacks one by one each song on his sophomore release, EMERGE. Admission is free. Food trucks and beer vendors available.

For more information call (502) 709-2631 or visit dboonepittman.com

Info

Lawrenceburg Green 101 West Woodford Street, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - D Boone Pittman Album Release Party - 2021-05-08 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - D Boone Pittman Album Release Party - 2021-05-08 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - D Boone Pittman Album Release Party - 2021-05-08 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - D Boone Pittman Album Release Party - 2021-05-08 19:00:00 ical