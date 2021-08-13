D Boone Pittman Traveling Album Release Party

× Expand Anderson Photography D Boone Pittman and the Fugitives

D Boone Pittman's Traveling Emerge Album Release Party!

D Boone's sophomore album, EMERGE, is a project filled with stories, emotions, hope, and humor. Come hear it live in its entirety.

D Boone and his band The Fugitives present the album and all its stories, as well as some tunes off the 1st album. Emerge is a combination of roots and outlaw country with a focus on life during a global pandemic. From the unifying title track, to the hope filled “Rise”, Pittman connects his music with the struggles of a nation seeking to emerge to better days.

D Boone, an eastern KY native, writes from his experiences growing up in a small town on a tobacco farm. His music tells the stories of our heritage while embracing traditional country music with an edge.

This is a must see performance!

For more information call (502) 709-2631 or visit thevenue109.com/event-details/d-boone-pittmans-traveling-emerge-album-release-party