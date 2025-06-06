× Expand D-Day Commemoration and Warird Rides D-day_flyer_revised D-Day Commemoration and Warird Rides

D-Day Commemoration and Warird Rides

Commemorate the Anniversary of D-Day with meaning. Ride in the historic aircraft that led all 800 others over Normandy in 1944. Celebrate the 250th anniversary of the birth of our military. Warbirds on display and offering rides. See miltary vehicles on display and talk to veterans. Participate in a patriotic color guard ceremony to honor members of the 101st Airborne. VFW Food Truck offering lunch.

Date and Time: On Fri, 06 Jun 2025 at 09:00 - Sun, 08 Jun 2025 at 17:00

Venue details: Cincinnati Municipal Airport - Lunken Field, 262 Wilmer Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45226, United States

For more information call 513-289-6277 or visit go.evvnt.com/3082216-0?pid=11713