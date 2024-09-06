× Expand Louisville Silent Disco This one's for all the Dad Rock lovers! Grab your best dad jeans and a pair of sensible white sneakers and meet us at 3rd Turn in J-Town!

Dad Rock Silent Disco at 3rd Turn

Pop on some fresh Dad jeans and a pair of sensible white sneakers and meet us at 3rd Turn J-Town on September 6th! We're playing the best of Dad Rock, from Nickleback and Creed to Seether and Shinedown. We've also got a blend of pop and decades alongside the best of hip hop. We'll see you there!

If you've never been to a silent disco then you are in for a treat! For $10 we give you a pair headphones that have 3 different channels of music playing simultaneously. This allows us to play all types of genres and you are able to choose the song you like best. There really is something for everyone at our events. So come check us out and bring a friend.

For more information call (502) 324-5048.