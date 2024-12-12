Dallas Brass: A Merry Christmas with Brass

× Expand Dallas Brass Untitled design - Dallas Brass Dallas Brass

The Dallas Brass present a Merry Christmas with Brass

Featuring Boyle County High School Band

Thursday, December 12, 2024 @ 7:00pm

Along with the visual images of colored lights and snowy landscapes, the spirit of the Christmas season is best captured in music. For centuries, brass instruments have been able to convey the spirit of festive occasions, especially Christmas. As they perform some of the world’s most well-known carols, the musicians of the Dallas Brass brilliantly express the celebratory spirit of the season.

There are more songs for Christmas than all of the other holidays combined – and no artist or ensemble performs them better than the Dallas Brass. The Dallas Brass holiday show, "A Merry Christmas With Brass" adds sacred and secular holiday favorites to the regular variety of Dallas Brass repertoire.

Selections will include Deck the Halls, Carol of the Bells, Sleigh Ride, The Christmas Song, Frosty the Snowman, music from The Nutcracker Suite and much, much more. The Boyle County High School Band will join The Dallas Brass on stage for a grand finale.

Approximate Running Time: 90 Minutes

Recommended Ages: All Ages, Family Friendly

For more information call 859-439-5143 or visit thebcpac.com