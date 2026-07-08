Dallas Moore Concert

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The Social Tap- Madisonville 538 E. Center St., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Stackin’ Eights opens the night with incredible classic Southern rock before Dallas Moore, a true legend of outlaw country, takes the stage.

This is going to be one of the biggest nights we’ve hosted at The Social Tap, and we fully expect to reach capacity. C&W BBQ will be on site.

$10 door charge.

Follow their Facebook page so you don’t miss the announcement. Once they’re gone, they’re gone.

For more information call 270-584-5748.

Info

The Social Tap- Madisonville 538 E. Center St., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Parties & Clubs
270-584-5748
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