I'm a Dam Runner - Green River Lake Dam

The 10th Annual I'm A Dam Runner is a 5K Run/Walk that takes place at beautiful Green River Lake in Campbellsville, KY on the USACE property. This race goes along the dam that creates Green River Lake, and is a closed course. It's an out and back, mostly flat, all paved, and offers views of the lake nearly the entire run. Portions of the funds from this race benefit The Friends of Green River Lake who work to support many efforts in recreation and conservation around Green River Lake.

Runners who sign up before April 28th get a T-Shirt

Walkers are welcomed (we have a walker category)

More details coming soon.

RESIGTER HERE:

https://runsignup.com/imadamrunner

For more information, please call 270.465.3786