Dan Alten at Planet of the Tapes

× Expand Dan Alten Planet of the Tapes

Local rascal/Nationally touring comedian Dan Alten is headlining Planet ot the Tapes Comedy Club this Friday 5/6 for two shows of fun at 8pm and 10:30.

He's headlined shows in 30 states playing everything from theaters to punk basements to art galleries to beloved comedy clubs, recorded 2 albums, written a zine, and filmed a pilot for an Amazon Prime stand up show that has still not aired. He's opened for Kyle Kinane, Rory Scovel, Sarah Sherman from SNL, Johnny Pemberton, Hari Kondabolu, rapper Open Mike Eagle, DJ Doug Pound & David Leibe Hart from Tim & Eric, various punk bands with silly names, and a guy at an open mic who tried to throw his father’s ashes into the crowd. You will enjoy him and if not you can fight him in the parking lot after.

Featuring Reed Sedgwick and special guests.

May 6, 2022, 8:00pm to 10:00pm

May 6, 2022, 10:30pm to 11:59pm

For more information call 5027421003