to

3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

The Dan-O’s Sizzling Summer Series lights up Oldham Gardens twice a month with a hot lineup of local talent and even hotter eats. Come for the tunes, stay for the good vibes—and enjoy exclusive food specials featuring Dan-O’s Seasoning all summer long! Let's spice up your summer with the perfect blend of music, flavor, and fun at Dan-O's Sizzling Summer Series!

August 9 – Most Wanted

August 29 – Basement Propaganda

For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Parents
