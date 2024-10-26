× Expand The Grove Dan Tyminski Band 10/26 - 1 Dan Tyminski at The Grove featuring special guest Hancock & Shouse

Dan Tyminski Band will hit The Grove stage in Glasgow Kentucky on Saturday, October 26th with special guest Hancock & Shouse!

Throughout his 30+ year career, Dan Tyminski has left his mark in every corner of modern music. Tyminski’s voice famously accompanies George Clooney’s performance of the Stanley Brothers’ Classic song, “I’m A Man of Constant Sorrow,” in the film, Oh Brother, Where Art Thou and his vocal collaboration with Swedish DJ Avicii on the song “Hey, Brother” was a global smash, having been streamed over 1 billion times to date.

Dan has also contributed guitar and/or harmony to projects by Martina McBride, Reba McEntire, Brad Paisley, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Kenny Chesney, LeAnn Rimes, Aaron Lewis and Rob Thomas, to name a few. In addition to his highly successful solo career, Dan Tyminski has played guitar and mandolin for Alison Krauss and Union Station since 1994. His unmatched instrumental skills and burnished, soulful tenor voice have been key components of the band.

Dan has been honored with 14 Grammy Awards, was named Male Vocalist of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association 4x and was recognized as 2004’s Male Vocalist of the Year by the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music in America.

Gates 6:00 pm CDT

Showtime 7:00 pm CDT

ADA Accessible

ALL ages welcome, kids 12 and under are FREE!

Food vendors will be on site.

For more information call 270-629-4263 or visit thegroveglasgow.com