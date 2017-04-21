The Dance of Light Pastels by Tatjana Krizmanic

April 21 – May 23, 2017

Opening Reception: Friday, April 21, 4 – 6 pm

Tatjana Krizmanic is a longtime favorite at B. Deemer Gallery, returning this year with "Dance of Light". These large pastel paintings are alive with bold colors and intriguing scenes of people enjoying their everyday experiences. Her work is playful and characterized by a transcendental sense of joy, love, hope, appreciation and the fire of the human spirit. Seen through the eyes of an artist who believes in the positive possibility of everyday experiences, these works recall the romantic culture of Krizmanic's native Croatia.

For more information call (502) 896-6687