Danchuck Tri-Five Nationals

Beech Bend Raceway 798 Beech Bend Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Don't miss this celebration of the Tri-Five Chevrolets. This will be the largest Tri-Five gathering EVER! Come join us for the party in Bowling Green!

The American Tri-Five Association, along with our Title Sponsor Danchuk, will be putting on the fourth annual celebration of the Tri-Five Chevrolets on August 10-11, 2018 at the nostalgic Beech Bend Raceway in Bowling Green. The event celebrates Chevys built in 1955, 1956 and 1957, and includes a huge swap meet, drag racing, autocross and gasser gathering.

For more information visit thetrifivenationals.com

Info
Festivals & Fairs, Leisure & Recreation, Sports
