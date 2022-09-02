Dancing in the Streets - Dawson Springs
Downtown Dawson Springs Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408
Dancing in the Streets - Dawson Springs
Downtown Dancing in the Streets every Friday Night 6-9 from September 2nd until October 28th. Food and vendors with music from DJ Outlaw and Outlaw Production. Will be held on Railroad Ave. Everyone is welcome.
For more information, please call 270.875.8374 or visit on Facebook - Dancing in the Streets, Dawson Springs
