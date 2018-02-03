Dancing with Our Stars 2018

The Highlands Museum & Discovery Center is thrilled to announce the fifth annual Dancing with Our Stars scheduled for February 3, 2018 at the Boyd County Community Center. Dancing with Our Stars, the museum’s largest fundraiser, features local celebrities partnered with professional dancers competing for $1 votes to win the famous Mirror Ball Trophy. This year’s celebrity dancers and their partners (in order of appearance) are:

1. Dr. Sanjiv Gupta and Mitzi Sinnott

2. Amber Young and Nathan Hall

3. Mary Heck Mullins and Ryan Adkins

4. Sandy Van Hoose and Robert Van Hoose

5. John Medina and Maria Whaley

6. Jamie Alcorn and Lois Alcorn

7. Missy Fannin and Rick Payne

8. Laura Wells and Garrett Campbell

9. Amanda Gillum and Blake Gillum

10. David Daniel and Lauren Gibbs-Burgess

Voting is available online via PayPal at highlandsmuseum.com/dwos or at the museum with credit/debit card, check (made payable to the Highlands Museum & Discovery Center) or cash. Sponsored tables and individual reservations for Dancing with Our Stars are now on sale at the museum. Money spent on tables and individual seats count as votes. For more information, sponsorship opportunities, and to purchase individual seats please call 606-329-8888 or email andrea@highlandsmuseum.com. All proceeds from this event benefit programs and exhibits at the Highlands Museum & Discovery Center, a 501(c)(3) regional history and children’s museum located at 1620 Winchester Avenue in Ashland.

For more information call (606)329-8888 or visit highlandsmuseum.com/dwos