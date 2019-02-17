Dancing With Prospect Stars

Eleven local residents, 4 men and 7 women, accepted the challenge to compete for this prestigious title at Bill Collins Ford Lincoln. This event benefits the chamber and the ten individual charities the contestants chose. Each “Star” works with a professional dance instructor from “Derby City Ballroom” for 12 weeks before dancing for the title of “Prospect Star”. During the four months leading up to the big night, the stars accept donations on behalf of their chosen charities. Each dollar donated in their name counts as a vote. Your support of this event benefits one or more of the different charities and the Prospect Area Chamber of Commerce. The chamber uses these resources to give back to the community by promoting member businesses and community events.

For more information visit dancingwithprospectstars.org